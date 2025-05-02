© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: Battle of Flowers Parade dazzles San Antonio crowds

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda,
Joey Palacios
Published May 2, 2025 at 8:07 PM CDT
1 of 1  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-21.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The 134th Battle of Flowers Parade kicked off on Main Avenue in San Antonio on Friday with about 300,000 attendees, according to parade organizers.

1 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-01.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-05.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-16.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-10.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-14.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-18.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-19.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
8 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-17.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
9 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-22.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
10 of 10  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-20.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

The Battle of Flowers was the first Fiesta event in the 1890s.

1 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-26.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-24.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-31.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-27.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-37.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-44.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-42.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

From high school marching bands to cheer squads and even the roller derby, parade entries from across San Antonio and beyond dazzled the thousands of spectators in and around downtown.

1 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-25.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-08.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-28.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-23.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-11.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-38.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-39.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
8 of 8  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-29.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

The Battle of Flowers holiday, recognized during the final Friday of Fiesta, is a city and county holiday and is a day off for school districts in the city along with many businesses, which helps boost its attendance numbers.

1 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-41.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-43.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-40.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-45.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-46.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-48.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 7  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-49.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

The parade is one of several that take place throughout Fiesta, and it shares a parade route with the Fiesta Flambeau parade, which takes place on Saturday evening.

1 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-04.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-06.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-07.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-09.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-13.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-32.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-12.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
8 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-35.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
9 of 9  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-51.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

Many San Antonio residents will refer to the two parades as the day parade and the night parade.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRFiestaBattle of Flowers
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda is a communications senior at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is the photo editor of award-winning student newspaper The Mesquite. She also volunteers for SPJ’s 2023 “Best Ongoing Student Magazine” El Espejo as a photographer. She enjoys going to museums and reading in her free time. Saile looks forward to pursuing a career in photography and journalism after graduating in the Spring 2025 semester.
See stories by Saile Aranda
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
See stories by Joey Palacios