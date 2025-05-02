PHOTOS: Battle of Flowers Parade dazzles San Antonio crowds

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The 134th Battle of Flowers Parade kicked off on Main Avenue in San Antonio on Friday with about 300,000 attendees, according to parade organizers.

The Battle of Flowers was the first Fiesta event in the 1890s.

From high school marching bands to cheer squads and even the roller derby, parade entries from across San Antonio and beyond dazzled the thousands of spectators in and around downtown.

The Battle of Flowers holiday, recognized during the final Friday of Fiesta, is a city and county holiday and is a day off for school districts in the city along with many businesses, which helps boost its attendance numbers.

The parade is one of several that take place throughout Fiesta, and it shares a parade route with the Fiesta Flambeau parade, which takes place on Saturday evening.

Many San Antonio residents will refer to the two parades as the day parade and the night parade.