Love is in the air at Bexar County Courthouse, the spot for annual mass weddings

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:34 PM CST
Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Married couples have their first dance after the free mass wedding in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Dozens of couples stand on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse for the free mass wedding.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Couples stand on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse for the mass wedding.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark stands with San Antonio Post Master Robert Carr next to the 2025 Love Stamp, unveiled during the Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremony.
Brian Kirkpatrick
122 couples tie the knot on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse at the midnight ceremony on Valentine's Day.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio

San Antonians Maria and Jesus Ramirez tied the knot at midnight on the Bexar County Courthouse steps. They got married on their anniversary.

"I told him he was my boyfriend on Valentine's Day about five years ago," Ramirez explained.

They were among the 122 couples who said 'I do' on the steps at midnight — the first ceremony of the mass wedding tradition on Feb. 14.

This year, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark announced that for the first time they had an ASL interpreter present. "It's awesome to see all the couples here and celebrate this special moment in their lives," said Teresa Beard, the ASL interpreter.

The festivities continued with a 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. ceremonies.

The noon ceremony featured San Antonio Postmaster Robert Carr unveiling the Love Stamp for 2025, another Valentine's Day tradition.

"We've done them from puppies and kittens, chocolate to stars and just love," Carr explained about the history of Love Stamps.

This year, the stamp is from a 1985 drawing from iconic graphic artist Keith Haring. The stamp features two figures reaching towards a red heart in the center. "It's intended to invoke warm feelings and playfulness," Carr said.

Courtesy photo
/
USPS

Lauren and Jamar Williams married at the noon ceremony. They met at work together, and he said it was love at first sight.

"I was standing across the office ... and I [thought,] 'man, there's something about her,'" Williams recounted. "Love is not something you go out and you see. ... I sat down, and I prayed, and I just asked for some guidance, and here she came."

Adame-Clark said last year they hosted marriages for 327 couples. She said she feels the popularity comes from it being a free ceremony. However, even when it's not, she said marriage rates have been up in the past few weeks.

"We're very specific on checking identifications, just to make sure that everything meets the criteria that it's supposed to," she explained. "It's better to be cautious and safe when they're getting a marriage license, because you're tying the knot for the rest of your life."

The county clerk added that people from all over Texas and some from outside of the state come to get married on the steps of the courthouse during the holiday of love.

Airmen Denise Fernandez, a San Antonio native, and Brandon Gomez came from out of state to participate in the mass weddings.

"We found out we were both stationed at the same duty location, and one thing led to another and ever since then, the rest is history," Gomez said.

They are stationed in Louisiana. They exchanged rings and said 'I do' in Fernandez's hometown of San Antonio.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio