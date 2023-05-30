Texas Public Radio recognized with abundance of awards, including a record 6 Edward R. Murrow Awards

Texas Public Radio (TPR), the San Antonio-based NPR station, has been recognized with an abundance of awards from journalism organizations. They include six 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the most TPR has ever collected in a single year.

The Murrow Awards, presented by RTDNA, are among the most prestigious in broadcast journalism. They strive to highlight journalism today that embodies the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

The work of the TPR newsroom has also been commended with awards from the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Alliance for Women in Media, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Press Club of Atlantic City, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the National Association of Social Workers, the Education Writers Association, and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Murrow Awards

TPR’s Education Reporter Camille Phillips garnered two of the prestigious Murrow awards. Phillips was honored for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for her podcast, The Enduring Gap, about San Antonio’s Latino achievement gap.

Phillips’s second Murrow award was for her series about teacher burnout in San Antonio, Your Teachers Are Not Okay.

Camille Phillips / Texas Public Radio San Antonio Alliance President Alejandra Lopez addresses union members and supporters at a rally before the San Antonio ISD board meeting May 16, 2022.

The award for Excellence in Use of Sound went to TPR’s Arts and Culture Reporter Jack Morgan for his story on San Antonio’s Mariachi Extravaganza, dubbed the “Super Bowl” of Mariachi competitions.

Jack Morgan / Seguin High School's Mariachi band prepares to take the stage

The TPR newsroom was honored for its collaborative reporting with The Texas Newsroom (TTN) for Continuing Coverage of the Robb Elementary School Shooting and a statewide Latino voter engagement project ahead of the 2022 election.

All six regional winners now move on to the national competition. Last year, TPR won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence for Large Market Radio, besting stations in markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

Kudos from the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB)

Dan Katz and Joey Palacios at the 2023 Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards banquet.

In addition to the award for Overall Excellence, TPR took home six awards from the TAB.

David Martin Davies and Yvette Benavides won for Public Affairs for their audio-documentary Diagnosis Diabetes. This program, featured on Texas Matters, required months of reporting and was supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Yvette Benavides / David Martin Davies and Yvette Benavides set up a table at Woodlawn Lake to talk to residents about the diabetes issues that is appearing in younger and younger people in the San Antonio community.

Davies was also recognized for General Assignment Reporting for his story about hydrogen sulfide coming from West Texas oil fields, Texas Railroad Commission is Failing to Regulate Deadly H2S 'Sour' Gas.

Earthworks /

TPR's Accountability Reporter Paul Flahive was recognized for Investigative Reporting for his series Justice Ignored, which revealed how badly the state of Texas is failing victims of sex trafficking, through the life and death of Shawna Rogers.

Joey Palacios was honored for his work on two of the most difficult stories ever covered by TPR. Palacios was recognized for Use of Sound for his story about the first Día de los Muertos in Uvalde following the Robb Elementary School Shooting, and also for his breaking news coverage of a horrific incident that saw 53 migrants suffocate to death in the back of a tractor trailer in San Antonio.

Verónica G. Cárdenas for NPR Jacklyn "Jackie" Jaylen Cázares' altar on Nov. 2, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Other family photos of deceased relatives are placed as part of the altar.

First Amendment Awards from Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ)

The SPJ Fort Worth Chapter honored TPR Accountability Reporter Paul Flahive with First Place for Defending the Disadvantaged for his Justice Ignored series.

Flahive also won first place for his story State Sent Financial Aid to 1.1 Million Unemployed Texans. Now It Wants That Money Back.

David Martin Davies was a finalist for investigative reporting for his podcast The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson.

Davies was also a finalist for General News for his story ‘Dead Suspect Loophole’ Invoked to Keep Uvalde Shooting Records Secret.

Phillips Extends Winning Record with the Alliance for Women in Media

Camille Phillips was recognized with a Gracie Award for her community journalism in Uvalde, the station's third Gracie Award in as many years.

Camille Phillips reporting in Uvalde interview Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Texas Veterans Commission 2023 Excellence in Media Award

TPR's Military and Veterans Issues Reporter Carson Frame was named as a finalist for her story For Some Military Veterans in Uvalde, the School Shooting Has Rekindled Memories of the Battlefield.

Steven Roland / U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs The Department of Veterans Affairs mobile Vet Center idles in front of American Legion Post 479 in Uvalde, Texas. Counselors conducted about 20 one-on-one sessions with veterans and other residents in the mobile unit.

National Headliner Awards recognizes TPR newscasts and podcasts

The National Headliner Awards are given by the Press Club of Atlantic City, which describes the competition as “one of the oldest and largest annual contests in the country recognizing journalistic merit.”

TPR was honored to be a finalist for two 2023 National Headliner Awards.

Norma Martinez and Marian Navarro were recognized for their Morning Edition newscast, represented by their work on May 25, 2022.

TPR's Twenty-Four Seven Podcast hosted by Kitty Eisele was a finalist in the information podcast category.

International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) recognizes TPR's Twenty-Four Seven podcast

TPR's Twenty-Four Seven podcast was also honored by the Webby Awards as a finalist for best health and wellness podcast.

The Webby Awards are awards for excellence on the Internet presented annually by the IADAS, a judging body composed of over three thousand industry experts and technology innovators. Hailed as the "Internet’s highest honor," the award is one of the oldest Internet-oriented awards, and is associated with the phrase "The Oscars of the Internet."

David Martin Davies wins 2023 Media Award from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW)

The Alamo Area Branch of the Texas Chapter of the NASW recognized David Martin Davies with their 2023 Media Award. The award honors Davies for his work that covers many of the same social justice concerns that Texas social workers are facing. He was spotlighted for leading community discussions about those around us who need a helping hand.

Education Writers Association (EWA) Finalist for Eddie Prize for Innovation

The EWA has named Camille Phillips a finalist for its Eddie Prize for her work on TPR’s Enduring Gap Podcast. The winner will be announced at EWA's convention in Atlanta in June.

First Time Recognition from The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ)

The NABJ has announced that TPR's Line in the Land Podcast is a finalist for its Salute to Excellence Award. The podcast covers the travails of a grueling 10,000 mile immigration journey that Haitians made across the Americas over the last decade. The winner of the Salute to Excellence Award will be announced at the NABJ convention in Birmingham in early August.

Roberto Martinez, TPR /