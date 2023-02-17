How Duke Ellington stretched the boundaries of jazz and classical

Born in our nation’s capital in 1899, Duke Ellington went on to write more than 2,000 pieces of music.

San Antonio's Jazz 91.7 FM Music Director Kory Cook says Ellington (1899-1974) was the “heart and soul of American music.” Pianist Bill Charlap elaborates, “he was a bandleader, he was a pianist, he was a classical writer, he was a songwriter, he was a jazz writer, and an incredibly effervescent and charismatic personality.”

For African American Voices this week on KPAC 88.3 FM, we’re listening to the music of Duke Ellington, and taking a deeper dive into how he pushed the boundaries of jazz with pieces that were inspired by classical forms and composers. Duke Ellington wrote extended suites, symphonic jazz, ballet music, film scores, and he left behind a partially completed jazz opera.

PART ONE — Two sides (of a 78) aren't enough

As a young boy, Edward Kennedy Ellington grew up playing ball around the neighborhoods of Washington, D.C. But he was no rough and tumble kid. His mother Daisy emphasized the importance of manners. He took piano lessons. And his friends, noticing the dignified air with which Edward carried himself, took to calling him Duke.

Syncopated ragtime music was sweeping the nation in the first decade of the 20th century, and when Ellington was still a teenager, he wrote the “Soda Fountain Rag.”

Duke Ellington formed his first group in 1917, playing around the D.C. and Virginia area, and moved up the east coast to New York. His earliest records came in 1924, and his first big hit was “East St. Louis Toodle-Oo” in 1927.

Ellington’s vision was greater than the three-minute sides of a 78 RPM single, though. In 1929, he recorded a two-sided version of the famous “Tiger Rag,” to better recreate the experience audiences got in the clubs, where the band could stretch out. That opened Ellington’s world, according to Aaron Prado.

“All of a sudden sort of the sky's the limit,” Prado says.

With “Creole Rhapsody,” in 1931 Prado continues, “There's an incrementality of like, how do you increase those lengths? But it's always based on something that's fairly simple and then expands upon it through the development. I mean that compositionally… development using the different voices in the band in a way that takes the original subject matter and then, you know, recasts it like a prism. You see a different color of the same stuff.”

“Creole Rhapsody” was through-composed. There’s little if any improvisation, and in total, it’s over six minutes long. In the jazz world, no one else but Duke Ellington was doing things like this in the early 1930s. Despite the simple form of “Creole Rhapsody,” these were, as author Harvey Cohen writes in his biography “Duke Ellington’s America,” musical adventures. Early works like “Creole Rhapsody,” and “Reminiscing in Tempo” (written after the death of Ellington’s mother Daisy), “upset those segments of society that insisted on strict pop/classical segregation,” according to Cohen.

By the mid-1930s, Duke Ellington was on film as well as on record. The “Symphony in Black,” though only 9 minutes long, borrowed not only its four-movement structure from classical music, but storytelling as well. The secondary title of the work was “A Rhapsody of Negro Life.” This was music to convey the Black experience in America, something that Duke Ellington would continue to explore in the decades to come.

In the next episode of this series, we’ll listen to more of Duke Ellington’s early long-form music, and check out who else was writing around this time—George Gershwin.

Broadcast of African American Voices on KPAC 88.3 FM is made possible by the Carver Community Cultural Center.