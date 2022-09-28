© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Criminal Justice

Justice Ignored

Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help kids.

This series begins with a narrative story about one girl who suffered abuse and sexual trafficking. She realized that law enforcement was more interested in her as a criminal than as a victim.

In the second story, TPR examines the foster placement agency that employed a man who faced allegations of abuse going back a decade. It explores the reasons how he evaded a trial.

The last story examines the biggest sex abuse scandal of the year in Texas and how it resulted in no prosecutions.
