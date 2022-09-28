Justice Ignored

Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help kids.



This series begins with a narrative story about one girl who suffered abuse and sexual trafficking. She realized that law enforcement was more interested in her as a criminal than as a victim.



In the second story, TPR examines the foster placement agency that employed a man who faced allegations of abuse going back a decade. It explores the reasons how he evaded a trial.



The last story examines the biggest sex abuse scandal of the year in Texas and how it resulted in no prosecutions.

