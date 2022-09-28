Justice Ignored
Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help kids.
This series begins with a narrative story about one girl who suffered abuse and sexual trafficking. She realized that law enforcement was more interested in her as a criminal than as a victim.
In the second story, TPR examines the foster placement agency that employed a man who faced allegations of abuse going back a decade. It explores the reasons how he evaded a trial.
The last story examines the biggest sex abuse scandal of the year in Texas and how it resulted in no prosecutions.
-
Shawna Rogers died at 17, after years of abuse, violence and exploitation. The compounding cost of failures — from law enforcement and rehabilitators as well as family — finally proved fatal. In the end, she was blind to those who wanted to help her as they had been blind to her needs for years. Her life stands as a haunting example of how far Texas still has to go to help victims like her.
-
Despite a child sexual assault investigation, a San Antonio foster executive kept his job at Texas Foster Care & Adoption Services.
-
Despite allegations that made national headlines and drew statehouse investigations and federal court attention, no charges were filed against the facility, which was created to care of sex trafficking victims. Former residents at the heart of the scandal are frustrated by what they see as evasions of responsibility and the lack of justice.