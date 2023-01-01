School districts across San Antonio and Texas have struggled to find enough teachers since returning to the classroom full time in the fall of 2021.
In this three-part, data-driven series, TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips outlines the causes and context behind the teacher shortage, the impact it has on students and educators, and what teachers say would keep them in the classroom.
In this three-part, data-driven series, TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips outlines the causes and context behind the teacher shortage, the impact it has on students and educators, and what teachers say would keep them in the classroom.
-
David Martin Davies discusses the Texas teacher shortage with TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips.
-
It's possible more people will start applying for teacher positions again when the wider labor market calms down, but thousands of experienced teachers have already left the classroom. They won’t be easy to replace.
-
Several San Antonio school districts raised salaries this year in hopes that would stave off the teacher shortage. But the shortage was still felt more acutely this year than last year.
-
One of the reasons San Antonio is struggling to find enough teachers this school year is that many districts saw a spike in resignations at the end of last school year.