School districts across San Antonio and Texas have struggled to find enough teachers since returning to the classroom full time in the fall of 2021.

In this three-part, data-driven series, TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips outlines the causes and context behind the teacher shortage, the impact it has on students and educators, and what teachers say would keep them in the classroom.

your teachers are not okay - header.png