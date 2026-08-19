TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County addresses budget gap
- CPS Energy responds to Gov. Abbott's plan to open city's electricity market
- UT San Antonio delays start after cyber breach
- Nonprofits launch first crisis nursery in SA
- How the SA Zoo helps horned lizards survive
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index of 104.
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