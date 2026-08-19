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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 19, 2026 at 6:04 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Bexar County addresses budget gap
  • CPS Energy responds to Gov. Abbott's plan to open city's electricity market
  • UT San Antonio delays start after cyber breach
  • Nonprofits launch first crisis nursery in SA
  • How the SA Zoo helps horned lizards survive

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index of 104.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro