TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Bexar County addresses budget gap

CPS Energy responds to Gov. Abbott's plan to open city's electricity market

UT San Antonio delays start after cyber breach

Nonprofits launch first crisis nursery in SA

How the SA Zoo helps horned lizards survive

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index of 104.