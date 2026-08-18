TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- City council rejects adding vote on Spurs arena to Nov. ballot
- Local residents asked to serve on sports and entertainment district committee
- Gov. Abbott addresses Big Bend border construction
- TX families ask U.S. Supreme Court to stop 10 Commandments classroom law
- Bexar County considers major tax break for H-E-B expansion
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and a heat index of 103.
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