TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



City council rejects adding vote on Spurs arena to Nov. ballot

Local residents asked to serve on sports and entertainment district committee

Gov. Abbott addresses Big Bend border construction

TX families ask U.S. Supreme Court to stop 10 Commandments classroom law

Bexar County considers major tax break for H-E-B expansion

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and a heat index of 103.