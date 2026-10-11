Pre-K for SA seeks 20-year extension on sales tax revenue

San Antonio voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to extend the sales tax supporting Pre-K 4 SA for another 20 years.

Proposition A would continue the existing one-eighth-of-one-percent sales and use tax after its authorization expires in 2029, extending funding through 2049. Approval would maintain the current tax rate. The dedicated levy amounts to 12.5 cents on a $100 taxable purchase.

Championed by then-Mayor Julián Castro, the early childhood education initiative won voter approval in 2012 and opened classrooms in 2013. Voters renewed the funding in 2020 with 73% support.

Both previous authorizations were for eight years.

Pre-K 4 SA operates four education centers offering full-day preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. Eligible children attend free; tuition assistance is available for other families.

The program partners with school districts and supports early education beyond its own classrooms through grants and teacher training. Its South Education Center also serves infants and toddlers.

Sales tax receipts provide most of the program’s budget.

Supporters say a longer authorization would provide stability for expanding access and investing in facilities, including replacing leased locations with buildings the program owns.

The City Council voted 7-2 to place the extension on the ballot. Council members Marc Whyte and Misty Spears opposed that action, citing concerns about the lengthy tax commitment and insufficient spending details when the election was called.

Early voting runs Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Guests:

Sarah Baray, Ph.D. is the CEO of Pre-K 4 SA

Elaine Mendoza is the Pre-K 4 SA chairman of the board and cochair of thePAC for re-authorization measure.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 12, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

