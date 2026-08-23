Spurs arena defeat tests Mayor Jones’ influence as budget fight looms

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is entering a consequential stretch after narrowly losing her campaign for another public vote on the proposed downtown Spurs arena.

The City Council voted 6-5 against placing the city’s potential contribution, up to $489 million, on the November ballot. Jones argued that voters had not directly approved the city’s portion of the estimated $1.3 billion arena. Opponents said Bexar County voters effectively settled the issue in 2025 when they authorized up to $311 million in venue-tax funding.

The defeat demonstrated the challenge Jones faces assembling a council majority. Negotiations with the Spurs will continue, and the final financing and development agreements must return to council. Jones has pledged to scrutinize the deal and obtain strong protections for taxpayers.

Her more immediate test is the city budget. San Antonio began with a projected two-year General Fund shortfall approaching $158 million. City Manager Erik Walsh’s plan includes $89.6 million in reductions over two years and would raise the property-tax rate from 54.159 cents to 56.288 cents per $100 of taxable value. The city estimates the average homeowner would pay about $35 more annually.

Council members must decide whether to accept the tax increase or make approximately $29 million in additional cuts. Proposed reductions affecting libraries, public-health programs, senior nutrition sites and vacant positions are already drawing objections.

Other questions confronting Jones include how to preserve effective programs within Ready to Work, whether SAWS should receive a rate increase before releasing a promised audit, police staffing, homelessness spending and the city’s response to federal funding cuts. Council is scheduled to adopt the budget and tax rate September 17.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

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