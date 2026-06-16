Juneteenth celebrates freedom as civil rights protections face new pressure

Juneteenth arrives this year as both a celebration of African American freedom and a reminder that the struggle to secure equal citizenship remains unfinished.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston that enslaved people in Texas were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Long celebrated in Black communities, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

For Catherine Meeks, a scholar, author and longtime racial-justice leader, the holiday represents more than emancipation remembered. It also offers an opportunity to consider how freedom can be protected and expanded through political participation, community empowerment and cooperation among marginalized groups.

That message carries particular urgency in 2026. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court sharply limited the use of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in challenges to electoral maps. Civil-rights advocates warn the ruling will make it more difficult for Black and other minority voters to contest districts that weaken their political influence.

The court’s conservative majority said race-conscious redistricting must comply with the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection. Supporters of the decision argue that government should not sort voters or design districts primarily according to race. Dissenting justices and voting-rights groups contend that the ruling removes one of the nation’s strongest protections against racial vote dilution.

The Trump administration has also eliminated federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, describing them as discriminatory and inconsistent with merit-based treatment. Critics say the changes disregard persistent inequalities and weaken institutions created to address them.

In her new book, "Bridging the Rivers of Difference: A Proclamation of Unity in Resistance," Meeks argues that Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian American and other communities cannot afford to compete over whose suffering is greatest. Instead, she calls for honest dialogue, stronger relationships and collective action.

Seen through that lens, Juneteenth is both joyful and demanding: a celebration of freedom won and a call to defend the power, dignity and democratic voice that freedom is supposed to provide.

Guest:

Catherine Meeks, PhD, is the founder of the Turquoise & Lavender Institute for Transformation and Healing and a nationally recognized leader in racial healing and spiritual transformation. She is the author of "Bridging the Rivers of Difference" (2026), as well as "The Night Is Long but Light Comes in the Morning "(2019) and "The Quilted Life" (2021).

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This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.