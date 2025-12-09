A look at Texas politics now that the primaries are set

As Texas’ Dec. 8 candidate filing deadlines have now passed, the ballot is set for the March 3 primaries that will shape the 2026 elections.

Republicans have controlled every statewide office since 1994, making GOP primaries the main battleground for power in Austin and Washington. Democrats, however, see opportunities amid internal Republican divisions, sinking popularity for President Donald Trump and new congressional maps approved by the U.S. Supreme Court this month.

The marquee race is for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn. He faces primary challengers Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Houston, setting up a contest between establishment Republicans, Paxton’s hard-right base and Hunt’s newer brand of Trump-aligned conservatism. An endorsement from former President Donald Trump could quickly reorder the field.

If scandal-plagued Paxton is able to clench the nomination, then Democrats are sensing an opportunity to win the seat. However, that would also depend on who the Dems are able to select as a nominee in their own chaotic primary.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas jumped in hours before the deadline, joining state Rep. James Talarico of Austin. Crockett brings a large social-media following and strong fundraising, while Talarico has built a profile as a progressive, faith-focused critic of GOP policy.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred exited the Senate race and will instead compete with U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson for a redrawn Dallas-area House seat.

In the governor’s race, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a fourth term and is heavily favored in his primary, backed by a massive campaign war chest. Democrats Gina Hinojosa, an Austin state representative, and Houston businessman Andrew White headline their party’s field of candidates.

Open races for attorney general and comptroller have drawn crowded Republican primaries and smaller Democratic fields, alongside contests for lieutenant governor, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and seats on the state’s two high courts.

If no candidate tops 50% in March, the top two finishers will meet in late May runoffs, extending Texas’ intraparty fights deep into 2026.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

