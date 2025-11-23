Mayor Jones demands answers after fed raid

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is demanding transparency from federal authorities after a recent immigration raid involving Texas DPS, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), The FBI and U.S. Border Patrol agents on the city’s North Side.

The operation, which took place Sunday, November 16, near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road, resulted in multiple detentions and raised concerns among residents and city officials about the use of federal immigration enforcement within city limits.

City leaders said they were not notified in advance of the raid, which unfolded in a busy commercial corridor and was captured on bystander video circulating on social media. Witnesses reported a heavy presence of federal agents stopping vehicles and questioning individuals who may or may not have had legal immigration status.

Community organizations have since raised alarms about due-process protections, access to legal counsel, and the potential chilling effect such operations may have on immigrant families in the area.

Jones issued a statement calling for clarity about what happened, who was detained, and under what authority.

“I want to reassure our community that we are continuing to seek answers regarding the raid conducted on Sunday, November 16th, and specifically the status of individuals detained,” she said. “In addition, our office sent a letter to the head of the recently established regional Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF-South Texas) requesting an update on activities to ensure we are meeting our mutual goals of maintaining both public safety and public trust. I look forward to receiving the answers our community rightly deserves. Transparency is the foundation of a safe community, and we must ensure that everyone receives due process.”

City officials said they have yet to receive details from Homeland Security about the operation. Immigrant-rights advocates are calling for a public briefing and an immediate accounting of anyone taken into custody.

The raid reportedly targeted alleged involvement of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in the region.

Two people have been charged from the operation that detained more than 140 people in San Antonio.

Two Honduran nationals were each charged with one count of illegal re-entry, the United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas announced.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

