FRONTLINE: Elon Musk and the rise of Germany's new right

Elon Musk’s outspoken support for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) — amplified to his hundreds of millions of social media followers — has intensified concerns among German officials and democracy advocates, and it features prominently in a new PBS FRONTLINE investigation into the rise of nationalist politics across Europe.

Fresh off a controversy over a gesture many saw as a Nazi salute, the world’s richest man appeared virtually at a campaign event for a far-right German political party where he urged listeners not to be ashamed of their country's history.

Musk — at the time was the head of President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency — was met with roars of applause from the more than 4,000 attendees gathered in the German city of Halle as he appeared on screen at the AfD rally.

"I think you really are the best hope for Germany," Musk told them.

“The Rise of Germany’s New Right,” now available on PBS and YouTube, examines how endorsements by globally influential figures like Musk have helped propel the AfD from the political margins into Germany’s second-largest party. Analysts interviewed in the film say Musk’s posts, replies, and algorithmic visibility on X give the AfD an international megaphone, boosting its messaging far beyond Germany’s traditional political ecosystem.

The 90-minute documentary, led by veteran correspondent Evan Williams, traces how the AfD has capitalized on a volatile mix of anti-immigrant sentiment, economic anxiety, and sophisticated online campaigning. Williams documents how the party circulated deportation-themed “plane ticket” flyers and deployed AI-generated videos designed to heighten fears of immigrants and crime — strategies that researchers say become more potent when amplified by high-profile voices like Musk’s.

For some in Germany, Musk’s involvement raises alarms because outside endorsements can help normalize the AfD’s hardline rhetoric. Several German intelligence officials interviewed in the film argue that such global validation risks eroding the country’s post–World War II commitment to what is known as remembrance culture — a political and social framework intended to safeguard democracy by confronting Germany’s Nazi past.

Political scientist Kai Arzheimer tells FRONTLINE that these guardrails were designed to protect “liberal democracy and fundamental human rights.” But AfD leaders, including Björn Höcke — once convicted of using a banned Nazi slogan — argue that the so-called “firewall” isolating the far right is undemocratic and should be dismantled.

The documentary also investigates allegations that Russia has boosted the AfD online. Researchers found that more than 10% of AfD-related social media posts leading up to the 2024 European Parliament elections came from fake accounts — part of what one analyst calls “disinformation warfare” aimed at destabilizing Europe and weakening support for Ukraine.

Another major focus is the battle over how the AfD is classified by German intelligence. After a series of far-right terror attacks in 2019 and 2020, the party was designated a “suspected extremist” threat. A later escalation to “proven extremist” — since paused pending court review — drew condemnation from the Trump administration and fierce objections from the AfD.

German officials defend the scrutiny. “The New Right, the AfD, is explicitly acting against our principles of the federal constitution,” says Stephan Kramer, Thuringia’s domestic intelligence chief.

The Rise of Germany’s New Right is streaming now on PBS and online.

Guest:

Evan Williams is a print, radio and television journalist, most recently specializing in international TV current affairs programs, documentaries and investigations usually in hostile environments.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This episode will be recorded on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.