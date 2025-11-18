PBS Frontline probes the shifting realities of the Ukraine War

Russian forces are tightening their grip in eastern Ukraine with glide-bombs and disguised troop movements.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is under sustained missile and drone attack across multiple fronts — civilians continue to be killed, energy infrastructure is repeatedly damaged, and frontline defenders face mounting pressure. Despite this, Kyiv is working to shore up its air defence, secure new Western military aid and keep pushing for a “just peace” with Russia.

PBS’s Frontline returns this week with a new in-depth documentary examining the evolving course of the war in Ukraine, offering viewers a granular look at a conflict now nearing its fourth year. Drawing on months of on-the-ground reporting, newly obtained intelligence assessments, and interviews with Ukrainian civilians, soldiers, aid workers, and Western policymakers, the film provides one of the most comprehensive portraits to date of how the war has transformed both Ukraine and the wider geopolitical landscape.

The documentary follows Ukraine’s struggle as it confronts a grinding battlefield stalemate, dwindling ammunition supplies, and growing uncertainty over long-term U.S. and European support.

Frontline reporters travel to frontline cities and liberated villages where the scars of occupation remain visible, capturing the daily realities of communities living under constant threat of artillery fire, drone attacks, and displacement.

The film also examines Russia’s shifting tactics, including its increasing reliance on long-range missile strikes, electronic warfare, and partnerships with Iran and North Korea for weapons and ammunition. Analysts and former U.S. intelligence officials interviewed in the documentary discuss how Russia has adapted to sanctions and sought to build a war-ready economy—moves that could prolong the conflict.

Another key focus is the political divide in Washington and European capitals over continued military aid. The documentary highlights how delays in funding packages have affected Ukraine’s ability to hold defensive lines and mount counteroffensives. Ukrainian commanders speak candidly about rationing artillery shells, rotating exhausted troops, and preparing for another winter of combat.

As with past Frontline reporting, the documentary underscores the human toll of war: families separated, homes destroyed, and the psychological strain on both civilians and soldiers.

The new Frontline film airs this week on PBS stations nationwide and will be available for streaming on the PBS app and at pbs.org/frontline.

Produced in partnership with the AP, “2000 Meters to Andriivka” will premiere on PBS and begin streaming following a decorated run on the 2025 film festival circuit — including winning the Sundance Film Festival Director Award for World Cinema Documentary

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” was also selected by Ukraine as its pick for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” premieres on PBS and will be available to stream on YouTube on Tuesday, November 25 at 10/9c (check local PBS listings). The film will also be available to stream on pbs.org/frontline, in the PBS App, and in PBS Documentaries on Prime Video at 7/6c.

Guest:

Mstyslav Chernov is the director of a new film that documents the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war from a personal and devastating vantage point that’s rarely seen in the media. While his 2023 documentary 20 Days in Mariupol offered a stunning look at the civilian toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine, 2000 Meters to Andriivka goes even more granular, examining the conflict’s toll on the Ukrainian soldiers — who they are, where they came from, and the impossible decisions they face in the trenches as they fight for every inch of their land.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This episode will be recorded on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at noon.