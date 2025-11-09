Mayor Jones on Project Marvel next steps

In the wake of Proposition B narrowly passing in Bexar County, San Antoino Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is now steering the city into its next phase of the ambitious downtown redevelopment involving San Antonio Spurs and the larger Project Marvel.

With a record turnout, just 52% of voters approved use of venue taxes to contribute toward the new arena, giving the green light to move forward with a new downtown homecourt for the Spurs.

In a statement released after the passage of Prop B, Jones said she is “committed to working with Council colleagues, City Staff, the Spurs, and with community leaders to develop a plan that ushers in an era of progress and affordability downtown.”

At the same time, the city is grappling with a pressing infrastructure issue. In June, catastrophic flooding along Beitel Creek claimed 13 lives and prompted an independent engineering review of the drainage and road system. Jones said the city is learning the lessons about neglected infrastructure, deferred maintenance and the need for more aggressive flood mitigation funding; she pledged to accelerate efforts to act on a recent report’s recommendations.

A more immediate crisis in San Antonio is hunger. The ongoing federal government shutdown has disrupted benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), affecting more than 130,000 households in San Antonio. In response, the city partnered with local businesses and nonprofits to raise over $1.6 million to deliver $150 gift-cards to roughly 11,000 families. Jones stressed that while this step is meaningful, the federal government needs to get back-up and running.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 12:30 p.m.