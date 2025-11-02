What the science says about Tylenol and autism

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly suggested a connection between Tylenol taken during pregnancy and autism despite the lack of scientific evidence linking the two.

Independent fact-checkers have flagged key parts of Kennedy’s claims as inaccurate or misleading, noting that the studies he cites do not establish causation.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) both emphasize that research to date has not shown a causal link and that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, remains an important option for managing fever and pain in pregnancy and children when used as directed. The World Health Organization has also said no consistent association has been established between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism.

A 2024 sibling-control study in JAMA found no association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and children’s risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual disability, and a 2025 systematic review reported no association with physician-diagnosed ASD when higher-quality data were prioritized.

Last week Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its off-shoot Kenvue. The suit alleges that the companies “deceptively marketed” Tylenol to pregnant women, despite purported scientific evidence that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen raises risks of autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The lawsuit claims the companies violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices–Consumer Protection Act by marketing Tylenol as safe for pregnant and young populations without adequate warning.

Paxton's lawsuit is the first of its kind from a state government and has prompted mixed reactions among Texans and the health care community, citing concerns of misinformation and political gain.

Dr. Michael Burgess is a Former Congressman (R-TX), physician and obstetrician.

