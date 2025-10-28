The pitch in support of Prop B and Project Marvel

As San Antonio voters head to the polls on November 4, they face two significant ballot measures—Proposition A and Proposition B—that would tap hotel-occupancy and rental-car tax revenue to fund major sports and entertainment infrastructure projects.

Proposition A authorizes the county to raise the hotel occupancy tax from 1.75 % to 2% to fund about $190 million for upgrading the East Side sports complex, namely the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum and the grounds of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, with the goal of hosting year-round rodeo events.

Proposition B allows the county to direct up to $311 million of the venue tax revenue toward a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs which is part of the broader redevelopment known as Project Marvel.

Proponents say both measures advance economic development, preserve major civic assets and support tourism.

Supporters of Prop A argue that the East Side facilities have aging infrastructure and that expanding the Rodeo grounds into a true year-round venue can generate more events, more jobs and more visitor spending.

Backers of Prop B, including the Spurs and partnering developers, say a new arena downtown will anchor broader revitalization of Hemisfair and the surrounding district, attract larger concerts and events, and keep the Spurs in San Antonio for the long term. They point out that much of the cost is coming from visitors and private investment, rather than a local property tax.

Groups like COPS/Metro Alliance and the No Project Marvel Coalition argue that Prop B uses taxpayer-funded venue tax dollars for building an unnecessary new downtown arena for the Spurs rather than directing funds toward public infrastructure like community centers or park space.

Early voting began October 20 and runs through October 31; Election Day is November 4. Voters do not need to approve both propositions — each stands on its own.

The stakes are high: if Prop B fails, the Spurs’ financing plan may be in jeopardy, while if Prop A fails, the East Side redevelopment could lose momentum.

Guests:

Trish DeBerry is the president and CEO of Centro SA.

Bobby Perez is chief legal officer and general counsel for the San Antonio Spurs.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.

