Monday with the mayor: Did councilmembers cross the line in boosting support for Prop B?

Opponents of Proposition B, the proposed venue tax increase tied to a proposed downtown arena deal, have filed an ethics complaint alleging that several members of the San Antonio City Council used their “town hall” events to advocate for the measure rather than providing an even-handed forum.

The complaint, submitted by the coalition COPS/Metro Alliance and the No Project Marvel Coalition, names four council members — Sukh Kaur (District 1), Marina Alderete Gavito (District 7), Misty Spears (District 9) and Marc Whyte (District 10) — alleging the events featured speakers aligned with the arena deal (including representatives of Spurs Sports & Entertainment) and excluded organized opposition.

Those who lodged the complaint say it raises “questions of fairness and civic trust” — that resources and platforms intended for public information may have been used for pro-campaign purposes.

The named council members say the forums were open to the public and framed as informational about the Project Marvel plan, which would build a sports and entertainment district at the southeastern corner of Hemisfair where the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures used to stand.

In a response letter, the City Attorney's Office defended the city's actions, stating that the ethics code allows for the use of city resources to produce "explanatory material" about election measures. The city claims it has taken steps to provide information to the public without engaging in advocacy for or against the measure. The city also noted that council members are permitted to take a position on ballot initiatives at non-city events, as long as city funding is not used.

While the complaint targets council members directly, the role of Gina Ortiz Jones as mayor also comes into focus, since her office sets the tone for transparency and oversight over municipal communications.

In August, Jones criticized the arena deal and called for an independent economic-impact study and additional public hearings.

The issue touches on multiple governance questions including how San Antonio municipal offices manage information around this high-stakes public vote, how communities perceive fairness in local government, and how the city of San Antonio frames local transparency.

With early voting underway for Proposition B (and its companion measure Proposition A) in Bexar County, the complaint underscores the importance of perceived fairness and open civic dialogue — not just the substance of the deal.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.