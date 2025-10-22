COPS/Metro on opposing Prop B

For half a century, COPS/Metro Alliance has been one of San Antonio’s most influential community organizations. It's a grassroots coalition that teaches residents how to wield civic power.

Now COPS/Metro is tapping into their decades of local activism to oppose Proposition B, which would raise the venue tax to help pay for a new Spurs arena.

COPS/Metro was Formed in 1974 during a wave of neighborhood discontent over low wages, unsafe housing, and poor public services. The group’s name, COPS, stands for Communities Organized for Public Service. They organized San Antonio's working families to demand improved city services.

Over the decades, the group has secured funding for drainage projects, job training programs, school improvements, and better wages for city and county workers.

As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, COPS/Metro is again stepping into the political fray, this time opposing Proposition B on the Bexar County ballot for the Nov. 4 election. The measure would raise the local venue tax to fund a new arena for the NBA team, San Antonio Spurs.

While “Project Marvel” doesn't appear on the ballot, the understanding is that the Prop B vote is essentially a referendum on the proposed multibillion-dollar downtown sports and entertainment district.

COPS/Metro leaders argue that the tax increase would primarily benefit developers and the wealthy while diverting resources from essential community needs such as affordable housing, infrastructure, and public education.

Supporters of Prop B, including business leaders and some local officials, counter that the measure would generate jobs, tourism revenue, and new economic opportunities downtown. They insist the venue tax — paid largely by hotel guests and event visitors — would not burden local residents.

The debate underscores the broader tension between economic development and social equity — a recurring theme in COPS/Metro’s long history. Whether pushing for living wages or opposing tax incentives they see as unjust, the group has consistently placed working families at the center of public decision-making.

(Proponents of Project Marvel will join "The Source" next week.)

Guests:

Mike Phillips is a board member for COPS/Metro

Sonia Rodriguez is with COPS/Metro

Adrian Castro is with COPS/Metro

This interview will be recorded live Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.