The challenge of gardening in Texas

Across Texas, gardeners are waging a constant battle with the weather. From blistering heat waves and deep droughts to flash floods and sudden winter freezes, the state’s extreme and unpredictable climate can make even the most devoted green thumb turn blue.

Yet experts say that with smart plant choices, water-wise design, and a focus on native species, it’s possible to build gardens that not only survive but sustain the local ecosystem.

Texas is divided into multiple climate zones—from the arid deserts of El Paso to the humid Gulf Coast, and from the Panhandle plains to the Hill Country limestone.

Each zone presents its own challenges. A plant that thrives in East Texas will likely fail completely in West Texas – because of the changes in soil conditions, the variation in water availability and discrepancy in weather. Understanding your local soil, rainfall, and temperature extremes is the key to success.

Water is the most pressing concern. With reservoirs shrinking and municipal restrictions becoming more common, conservation is critical.

Experts recommend drip irrigation, mulching, and grouping plants with similar water needs. Rain barrels and greywater systems are gaining popularity among Texans seeking to stretch every drop.

Native plants—those that evolved in Texas long before lawns arrived—offer resilience and ecological benefits. Species like Texas sage, blackfoot daisy, and turk’s cap are adapted to the state’s extremes, requiring less water and fertilizer.

They also support pollinators such as monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, and native bees. When you plant natives, you’re restoring part of the ecosystem that urbanization took away.

Gardeners are also learning to expect the unexpected. After the catastrophic freeze of 2021 and record-breaking summer heat that followed, many are shifting toward hardy perennials and heat-tolerant shrubs rather than tender tropicals. Raised beds, shade structures, and smart soil amendments help protect plants from both deluge and drought.

The new Texas garden may look less like a manicured lawn and more like a patch of prairie or desert bloom—but it’s a vision rooted in resilience. It’s about working with nature, not against it to create a well-designed Texas garden that can thrive year-round, even in the face of a changing climate.

Pam Penick is the author of Gardens of Texas: Visions of Resilience from the Lone Star State.

