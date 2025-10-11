Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on Prop B

San Antonio mayor, Gina Ortiz Jones, has taken a cautious, watchdog and hardline stance toward Project Marvel, the sweeping proposal for a downtown sports and entertainment district centered on a new Spurs arena, and is urging more public scrutiny before committing taxpayer funds.

Project Marvel’s arena piece is loosely tied to Proposition B on Bexar County’s Nov. 4 ballot, which would authorize $311 million in venue tax revenue toward the $1.3 billion facility. Alongside it, Proposition A would redirect new venue tax funds to upgrade existing East Side venues like the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum that will be used for a proposed “year-round rodeo.”

Early voting begins on Oct. 20 for the Nov. 4 election on the propositions.

Jones has not publicly called for Bexar County voters to vote against Prop B. Although she has advocated delaying approval of the city’s term sheet detailing the city’s share, pressing for an independent economic impact analysis and further community engagement.

Her push reflects concerns that the financial assumptions underlying the plan are weak, and that the burden on taxpayers, even via hotel and car-rental taxes, deserves closer scrutiny.

In August, Jones interrupted a pro-arena rally organized by business leaders and took the microphone to urge a pause, arguing that the city should not rush into commitments without complete, unbiased data. The City Council, however, rejected her motion to pause and approved a nonbinding term sheet committing the city to $489 million for the arena.

Jones has also signaled that the city of San Antonio should hold a citywide referendum on its spending portion of Project Marvel, giving voters greater direct say. However, this is not required, and it will be a challenge to convince five city council members to vote in favor of this move.

Her approach has stirred both praise and criticism.

Supporters of the project emphasize its potential economic and cultural impact, citing downtown revitalization and long-term growth. Critics, including community groups like COPS/Metro Alliance and “No Project Marvel,” counter that projected benefits are speculative, and public dollars should be used for pressing infrastructure needs.

The stakes are high. If Prop B fails, the current funding agreement dissolves and the Spurs may stay at their existing East Side home or seek other options. Voters’ decisions on Props A and B will thus determine not only whether Project Marvel proceeds, but whether the Spurs’ next arena is downtown or remains out east.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

