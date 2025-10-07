Can Prop A and 'year-round rodeo' anchor East Side renewal?

Can San Antonio support “year-round rodeo”? Supporters of Proposition A on the Bexar County ballot are betting it can.

On Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will decide Proposition A, a ballot measure that would raise the county’s hotel occupancy tax from 1.75% to 2% to help fund a $197 million redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and stock show/rodeo grounds — with a long-term goal of turning the East Side into a year-round rodeo and event destination.

Proponents say this expansion is essential for maintaining San Antonio’s competitive position in the live events circuit, particularly as the San Antonio Spurs prepare to vacate Frost Bank Center following their lease’s expiration and they move to a new proposed arena downtown.

The rodeo grounds upgrade plan calls for demolition of obsolete buildings, construction of new exhibit halls, installation of green spaces, and a smaller 2,800-seat indoor arena within the coliseum grounds to host concerts, equestrian events, livestock shows, and other uses beyond the February rodeo.

According to estimates cited by rodeo leadership, the current annual rodeo generates about $367 million in local economic activity; the expanded model could generate an additional $384 million per year.

However, these projections have drawn scrutiny from critics who argue they may be overly optimistic and contingent on consistent programming and attendance outside the rodeo’s traditional season.

Opponents of Prop A emphasize concerns about fiscal risk and priorities. While the tax increase targets visitors (through hotel rooms and rental cars), the cost still rests on public coffers — especially during the early years of operation.

Groups such as COPS/Metro have expressed neutrality on Prop A but remain stanchly opposed to the companion proposal, Proposition B, that would direct tax dollars toward a new Spurs arena.

Some community leaders also argue the county should address infrastructure, flood control, and basic neighborhood needs before investing in large-scale entertainment venues.

Supporters counter that Proposition A is carefully constrained by state law to venue uses only, not for general services or housing, and that if the upgraded East Side complex fails to attract events, the county retains flexibility to adjust programming.

Early voting begins Oct. 20.

Guest:

Cody Davenport is the CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, October 8, 2025.