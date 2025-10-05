Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and Project Marvel

In two weeks, Bexar County voters will be able to cast a ballot on a downtown arena for the Spurs and renovation of the East Side rodeo grounds.

Early voting begins on Oct. 20 for the Nov. 4 election that includes Propositions A and B.

Prop A would allocate about $192 million (from increased hotel and rental car taxes) toward upgrading and improving existing East Side facilities such as the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and surrounding rodeo grounds.

Prop B asks voters to authorize up to $311 million, from the same tax sources, to help fund a new downtown Spurs arena, as part of the broader Project Marvel development. If Prop B fails, that essentially kills the proposal for the new Spurs area since the county’s funding is essential to the entire project.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is at the center of the debate over Project Marvel.

Project Marvel is a sweeping proposal that would reshape downtown San Antonio and the surrounding East Side. It includes a new $1.3 billion arena for the San Antonio Spurs, upgrades to the Alamodome, expansion of the convention center, mixed-use development, and other infrastructure projects.

To help fund the arena, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved placing on the November 4 ballot a measure to raise the county’s hotel-occupancy tax from 1.75% to 2%, with the added revenue—together with existing car rental tax revenue—earmarked to contribute up to $311 million toward the arena.

Sakai has defended the proposal publicly. He argues that the investment will spur economic development, particularly on the East Side, and that the Spurs’ financial stake, including over $500 million and responsibility for cost overruns, helps mitigate risk to taxpayers.

However, the measure has drawn opposition from groups like COPS/Metro, which argue that public dollars should go to broader community needs, not an arena for a private sports franchise.

Guest:

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

Sakai was first elected in 2022 and sworn in January 2023,

