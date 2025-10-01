Mayor Ortiz Jones on her first 100 days

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has crossed the threshold of her first 100 days in office, which is an informal early benchmark of leadership, priorities, and political effectiveness. These first few months of tenure often reveal both strengths and vulnerabilities, demonstrates the style of leadership and signals what to expect for the rest of their term.

Jones, a former U.S. Air Force officer and Biden administration appointee, ran on a platform of transparency, inclusive development, and fiscal prudence. Yet in San Antonio’s weak-mayor system there have been signs of Jones losing in critical votes and displays of tension with the city council.

One of Jones’ early achievements was shepherding a balanced FY 2026 budget, despite an estimated $20 million shortfall at the outset. The city managed to close the gap without gutting core services, and Jones repeatedly warned of a looming $150 million deficit for FY 2027, underscoring that difficult choices lie ahead.

Perhaps the biggest flashpoint has been Project Marvel, the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district anchored by a new Spurs arena. From the start, Jones called for a “strategic pause” and an independent economic analysis before binding commitments were made.

She contested an economic study commissioned by the Spurs, citing concerns about bias and transparency.

Despite her objections, the City Council voted 7-4 in August to approve a nonbinding framework for the arena, authorizing up to $489 million in city contributions. Jones publicly vowed to seek a separate citywide vote on the funding, arguing that citizens deserve direct input if their tax dollars are at stake.

Jones’ approach has drawn both applause from those who see her as an ethical check on insider deals and criticism for failing to build sufficient alliances.

Looking forward, Jones has emphasized that her focus now is positioning San Antonio for the next budget cycle, pursuing infrastructure, breaking the cycle of poverty and flood mitigation, and finding more inclusive paths to realizing community goals.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Thursday, October 2, 2025.