Grassroots organizations seek to amend the city charter to reform police and decriminalize abortion, marijuana

TUESDAY on "The Source" — A collaborative of grassroots organizations seek to amend the city charter . The San Antonio Justice Charter initiative would reform certain police practices and enforcement. The proposed amendments would ban the San Antonio Police department from the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the cite-and-release policy. They would also decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, abortion, and establish a city Justice Director.

The deadline to turn in the required 20,000 verified signatures for the proposed amendment is Jan. 10. Organizers hope to get this amendment on the municipal ballot in May, where it will pass or fail by a simple majority.

Is it possible to see this amendment in the upcoming local elections? What is needed for this amendment to pass? Is now the time to pass amendments like these?

Guests:



Ananda Tomas, executive director of Act 4 SA

executive director of Julie Oliver, executive director of Ground Game Texas

