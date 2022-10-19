Frank Ramirez challenges John Lujan again for Texas House District 118 seat

In November of 2021 , Republican John Lujan won the special election against Democrat Frank Ramirez by less than 300 votes. Ramirez challenges Lujan once more in this upcoming election.

Incumbent John Lujan is a small business owner and has served the community as a deputy in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department and the San Antonio Fire department. Though Lujan has served as a state representative twice now, he has not yet been to a legislative session. If re-elected, he hopes to serve the 88th legislature and wishes to expand healthcare and support small businesses.

Frank Ramirez was the former chief of staff in 2017 for District 118 Rep. Tomas Uresti. Ramirez also served as the zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council in District 7. If elected, he hopes to raise teacher pay, fix the electric grid, and lower property taxes.

The Texas House of Representatives is a part of the legislative branch. Their main task is to make bills and pass laws.

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" is hosting a series of forums with local and statewide candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Guests:



Frank Ramirez , Democratic challenger for Texas House of Representatives District 118

Democratic challenger for Texas House of Representatives District 118 John Lujan , Republican incumbent for Texas House of Representatives District 118

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, October 20.

