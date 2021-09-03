© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

'Fierce Female Rockers' Who Set The Stage For Modern Music

Published September 3, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT
This show originally aired December 26, 2018.

Writer Meredith Ochs profiles 50 female performers who made their mark on rock 'n' roll. 

From classic icons like Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin to newer pop stars, what influenced these women in their careers and personal journeys as artists? 

Guest: Meredith Ochs, deejay, journalist and author of "Rock-and-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. You can email comments to thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource. 

*This is a prerecorded show. No calls will be taken during the live hour. 

