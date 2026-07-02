Texas Matters: 'After The Flood' — Part 2

A new episode of the podcast “After the Flood” examines how decades of warnings about flash-flood danger failed to prevent the deaths of more than 130 people during the catastrophic July 4, 2025, flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

Produced by The Texas Newsroom and PBS’s FRONTLINE and reported by Dominic Anthony Walsh, the episode focuses heavily on Camp Mystic, the girls’ summer camp along the Guadalupe River where campers and counselors were killed. Among them was 18-year-old counselor Chloe Childress, whose father, Matthew Childress, describes the family’s agonizing wait for information and the moment they learned she had died.

The episode places the disaster within the region’s long history of deadly flooding. The Hill Country’s steep limestone terrain causes rainfall to rush rapidly into rivers and creeks, helping give the region the name “Flash Flood Alley.” Similar floods killed at least 27 people in 1978 and 10 teenage campers near Comfort in 1987.

After the 1987 tragedy, Kerr County installed a flood-warning system that monitored rainfall and river levels. Camp Mystic owner Dick Eastland, who also died in the 2025 flood, supported the project and said it would be worthwhile if it saved even one life.

However, the system reportedly fell into disrepair after its private operator shut down in the late 1990s. Although officials periodically discussed replacing it, the county entered July 2025 without a comparable river-warning network.

The podcast also examines emergency communications during the flood. National Weather Service alerts warned of life-threatening flooding, while 911 callers reported rapidly rising water and people trapped in cabins.

Reporting by The Texas Newsroom and The Texas Tribune found that senior county officials did not fully understand the situation at Camp Mystic until hours after the first emergency call.

County officials have said the flood developed with extraordinary speed and that its magnitude could not have been anticipated. The episode nevertheless raises difficult questions about preparedness, public warnings and whether earlier action might have reduced the death toll.

