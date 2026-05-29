James Talarico and the race for U.S. Senate

Tuesday’s primary runoff election finalized the November general election ballot, and at the top of the ticket it will be Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Paxton beat incumbent Senator John Cornyn after a bruising campaign.

In his victory speech Paxton give his supporters a preview of his attacks on Talarico. "My opponent is the most extreme radical the Democrats have ever nominated. He's even running a vegan campaign, whatever that is," said Paxton. "He goes by a few names that you may all have heard of. Some people know him as 'Tofu Tallarico.' Some people call him 'Sixth Gender Jimmy.' I've even heard some people call him James 'Talla-freako.'"

I spoke to James Talarico about his campaign. We are also asking Paxton for an opportunity for an interview.

Scott Braddock

Democrats are celebrating the Talarico – Paxton match-up. This could be their best shot in decades of winning a statewide race.

But a realistic appraisal of the contest still gives Paxton the advantage. The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its rating of the Texas Senate race toward Democrats on Tuesday from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”

Scott Bradock is the editor of The Quorum Report and the host of the political podcast Quorum Report Radio.

