Texas Matters: Dachka's Story, U.S. Allies Stuck in Afghanistan and Boerne's 'International Bridge.'

Dachka's Story

Haiti has been in crisis for decades… even centuries.

Today, violent gangs control the country. That political and economic turmoil combined with two major earthquakes have pushed thousands of Haitians to leave the island.

But who are these people? What’s their story? What was their life like? And what has been their life since leaving the island in 2010?

Reported by Stephania Corpi, this is the story of Dachka. She takes us on her ten-thousand-mile journey from Haiti to the U.S. She shares stories about her life back home and her struggles of making her dreams come true in a new country.

To hear more about Dachka’s story, subscribe to the podcast - Line in the Land/La Linea wherever you download podcasts.

Stuck in Afghanistan

More than a year since the United States military left Afghanistan, people are still trying to get out.

The U.S. Department of State says it's issued nearly 19-thousand special immigrant visas to Afghans since the start of the Biden administration.

But organizations say there are at least 160 thousand more Afghans currently working to get the right paperwork approved to get out. The Texas Standard's Laura Rice introduces us to some Texans who have dedicated much of the last year to helping them.

Boerne's 'International Bridge'

At Boerne’s Cibolo Nature Center there’s a small walk bridge with a very common appearance, but whose history is anything but. Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan takes you there.