Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Banned Planned Parenthood And Ken Paxton's Troubled History

Several Planned Parenthood chapters and other groups involved in prevention of teen pregnancy are suing the administration for halting funding for their programs.
NPR
Planned Parenthood

Recently Planned Parenthood operations in Texas were delivered a legal setback by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals which found that the state could remove the reproductive health care provider from the Texas Medicaid program.

In a letter to health officials, Planned Parenthood is requesting Texas officials including Gov. Greg Abbott to allow them to continue to operate with the state Medicaid program during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Ken Paxton

President Trump called it “The Big One”: It was the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that tried to overturn the legitimate election results that Trump lost and made Democrat Joe Biden next president of the United States.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit and did nothing for Trump’s efforts to reject the will of the people and remain in office.

But it did lift Paxton’s profile as a Trump loyalist and reignited interest in Paxton’s many entanglements with the wrong side of the law.

Texas MattersPlanned ParenthoodKen Paxton
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
