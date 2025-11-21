© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fumed

Bonus Episode: The Scientist Who Refused to be Intimidated

By Jim Morris | Public Health Watch
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Outspoken government scientists are increasingly hard to find in Washington.

This episode tells how one high-profile epidemiologist withstood political pressure and intimidation throughout his career in his quest to protect public health.

Fumed is a production of Public Health Watch, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to investigating life-threatening public health inequities. Listen to the award-winning first season at fumedpodcast.com.

To support our independent journalism, visit: publichealthwatch.org/donate.

Jim Morris | Public Health Watch
