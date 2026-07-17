Olmos Ensemble Summer Concert Series

Join Olmos Ensemble for our annual Summer Concert Series, beginning August 9 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio. Phenomenal guest artists from around the country join our ensemble musicians for four dazzling programs, featuring repertoire from J.S. Bach to Olivier Messiaen.

·AUGUST 9: Olmos Ensemble kicks off the season with a new series! Jeff Garza in Recital is the first in a cycle of five recitals featuring each of our core musicians.

·AUGUST 16: First-time guest theorboist John Lenti joins Olmos for Baroque Sonatas, along with guest artists Ian Pritchard and Allan Steele.

·AUGUST 23: Award-winning pianist Tamila Salimdjanova performs Ravel, Schubert and Rubinstein in a colorful program for winds & piano.

·AUGUST 30: Our Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance of iconic chamber works by Samuel Barber, Alexander Borodin and W.A. Mozart.

See you there!

Sundays at 3pm at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio.

Admission is free for all concerts, with donations welcome.