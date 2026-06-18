Gardening Essentials: Inviting Nature into Your Backyard

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas presents encore author Shaun McCoshum, Ph.D. to discuss his newest book

Monday, August 17, 2026

San Antonio Garden Center

3310 N New Braunfels Avenue

12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

11:30 Doors open to public

Lunch available, donated by GVST members.

Author books available for purchase:

+ Natural Habitats and Wildlife Gardening: Inviting Nature into Your

Backyard (limited availability). Please feel free to order from your

favorite bookseller and bring a copy.

+ Inviting Pollinators and Other Wildlife Into Your Garden (limited

availability, paperback only, please feel free to bring your own copy

for signing).

Forms of payment accepted: Venmo, cash. $30 per book

12 noon - 3 p.m. Encore author Shaun McCoshum presents from his most

recently published book, "Natural Habitats and Wildlife Gardening:

Inviting Nature into Your Backyard":

1. Ecological processes regulate habitats in healthy ecosystems. Native

plants are an essential part of habitats that support insects and

animals, but vegetation

alone does not provide the necessary resources for most creatures to

complete their life cycles. During this talk, natural regulating

processes of habitats and resource creation are broken down with easy

ways we can mimic those events in our own yards.

(15-minute break)

2. Creating robust habitats in our gardens should include ecology to

turn your backyard into a thriving haven for pollinators, birds, and

other wildlife. How-to integrate key resources into gardens will be

presented. Examples for specific species will also be provided

throughout the talk to illustrate ways we can recreate vibrant,

gorgeous, natural habitats in your own yard while appealing to neighbors

and friends.

Event ends at 3:00 p.m.

Gardening Essentials classes are open to public free of admisdion. Donations to Dr. Tom Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged.