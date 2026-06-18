Gardening Essentials: Inviting Nature into Your Backyard
Gardening Essentials: Inviting Nature into Your Backyard
Gardening Volunteers of South Texas presents encore author Shaun McCoshum, Ph.D. to discuss his newest book
Monday, August 17, 2026
San Antonio Garden Center
3310 N New Braunfels Avenue
12:00 - 3:00 p.m.
11:30 Doors open to public
Lunch available, donated by GVST members.
Author books available for purchase:
+ Natural Habitats and Wildlife Gardening: Inviting Nature into Your
Backyard (limited availability). Please feel free to order from your
favorite bookseller and bring a copy.
+ Inviting Pollinators and Other Wildlife Into Your Garden (limited
availability, paperback only, please feel free to bring your own copy
for signing).
Forms of payment accepted: Venmo, cash. $30 per book
12 noon - 3 p.m. Encore author Shaun McCoshum presents from his most
recently published book, "Natural Habitats and Wildlife Gardening:
Inviting Nature into Your Backyard":
1. Ecological processes regulate habitats in healthy ecosystems. Native
plants are an essential part of habitats that support insects and
animals, but vegetation
alone does not provide the necessary resources for most creatures to
complete their life cycles. During this talk, natural regulating
processes of habitats and resource creation are broken down with easy
ways we can mimic those events in our own yards.
(15-minute break)
2. Creating robust habitats in our gardens should include ecology to
turn your backyard into a thriving haven for pollinators, birds, and
other wildlife. How-to integrate key resources into gardens will be
presented. Examples for specific species will also be provided
throughout the talk to illustrate ways we can recreate vibrant,
gorgeous, natural habitats in your own yard while appealing to neighbors
and friends.
Event ends at 3:00 p.m.
Gardening Essentials classes are open to public free of admisdion. Donations to Dr. Tom Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged.