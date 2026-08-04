Camp Bihl Haus Workshop Series

Bihl Haus Arts is proud to announce the launch of Camp Bihl Haus — a summer adult art workshop series offering 15 hands-on classes taught by 10 professional local artists and educators. Classes run Fridays and Saturdays from August 7 through September 26 at Bihl Haus Arts, 2803 Fredericksburg Road.

With a tagline of "No Lanyards Required," Camp Bihl Haus brings the spirit of summer camp to adult creative life — offering a welcoming, no-experience-needed environment for San Antonians to explore new artistic mediums, connect with the community, and support a beloved local arts nonprofit.

Classes are open to adults 18 and older. No prior art experience is required for most classes. Pricing ranges from $25 to $50 per class or 3-session course. All class fees are tax-deductible donations to Bihl Haus Arts.

“Camp Bihl Haus grew out of our belief that creativity doesn’t have an age limit,” said Nicholas Gonzaes, Bihl Haus Arts Executive Director. “We wanted to build something that celebrates adult learners, supports working local artists, and makes art education genuinely accessible to our community. This summer, we’re opening our doors to anyone who’s ever wanted to try something new.”

About the Classes

Camp Bihl Haus offers 15 classes across a wide range of artistic disciplines, all taught by professional San Antonio artists and educators:

AUGUST 2026 — Fridays & Saturdays, August 7–28

• What's a Zine? And How to Make One! · Alycia Vargas · Fridays Aug 7, 14 & 21 · $50

• Ceramic Stamp & Kintsugi · Sarah Connell · Fridays Aug 7, 14 & 21 · $50

• Altars & Chicano Art · Naomi Palomo · Friday Aug 28 · $35

• Surreal Discovery: Organic Magic Drawing · Kat Shevchenko · Friday Aug 28 · $25

• Jewelry: Stringing · Denise McCoy · Saturdays Aug 8, 15 & 22 · $50

• Creative Art Journaling · Angela Weddle · Saturdays Aug 8, 15 & 22 · $50

• Portrait Drawing Intensive · Liz Gomez · Saturdays Aug 8, 15 & 22 · $50

SEPTEMBER 2026 — Fridays & Saturdays, September 11–26

• Batik: Gradations in Black · Mary Lustri · Friday Sep 11 · $35

• Botanical Drawing & Painting · Kathleen Baker Pittman · Sep 11 & 12 · $35

• Batik: Adding Color with Dye · Mary Lustri · Friday Sep 18 · $35

• Surreal Discovery: Fumage · Kat Shevchenko · Friday Sep 18 · $25

• La Catrina: Chalk Pastel Portrait · Mary Lustri · Friday Sep 25 · $35

• Surreal Discovery: Decalcomania Painting · Kat Shevchenko · Friday Sep 25 · $25

• Jewelry: Wire & Chain · Denise McCoy · Saturdays Sep 12, 19 & 26 · $50

• Meditative Art · Lauren Merceron · Saturdays Sep 12, 19 & 26 · $50

Pricing

• Single session (1 class) — $25

• Two sessions or 2–3 hour class — $35

• Three-session course — $50

How to Register

Registration is open now. Participants can sign up for individual classes through the Bihl Haus Arts Linktree or directly through the Camp Bihl Haus website:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/BihlHausArts

Website: https://bihlhausarts.org/camp-bihl-haus-proposal/

All classes are held at Bihl Haus Arts, 2803 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio TX 78228. Free parking is available on site. Enter from the driveway off Fredericksburg Road.

About Bihl Haus Arts

Bihl Haus Arts is San Antonio's only professional nonprofit contemporary art gallery housed on affordable senior housing premises in the United States. Located in a restored 1920 German stone residence at 2803 Fredericksburg Road, Bihl Haus Arts has served the San Antonio community since 2007 through contemporary art exhibitions and three free education programs:

• GO! Arts — Free art classes for older adults at senior centers across San Antonio

• Forward Arts — Free art classes for veterans

• Onward Arts — Free art classes for neurodivergent adults

Camp Bihl Haus is the organization's first paid adult workshop series, expanding access to professional art instruction for the broader San Antonio community. All proceeds support Bihl Haus Arts' free programs and mission.

Bihl Haus Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Long-standing funders include WellMed Charitable Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, the Department of Arts and Culture, and Bexar County.