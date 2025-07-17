An exuberant finale for the CMI210 Festival

Each June as part of the CMI210 Festival, the Classical Music Institute welcomes young performers and educators from across the country to San Antonio for performance and educational opportunities. The Teaching Artist Fellows play alongside the pros onstage, and as future educators, learn new pedagogical techniques as well.

Josh Corey from Fresno, California attended this year’s CMI210 Festival as one of the young artists, and raved about his experience.

“This program has been northing short of wonderful,” Corey said during a concert appearance on June 21. “The one on one focus our faculty give us here made this program so worthwhile, so amazing.”

Corey was among the performers at the final concert of the CMI210 Festival, held at the Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. For the show, CMI teamed up with Opera San Antonio to perform a combination of tuneful vocal selections plus some exuberant music by Robert Schumann and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Hear the full program by using the audio player at the top of this page.

PROGRAM:

