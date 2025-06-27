Love songs from across the ages, with CMI and Opera San Antonio

Each summer, the Classical Music Institute puts on a great series of concerts for their CMI210 Festival, bringing together San Antonio musicians and talent from out of town to create a unique chamber music experience. Part of that is the Teaching Artist Fellows program, where students from around the country fly to San Antonio to embed with CMI and professional mentors to both perform as well as to learn about pedagogy and practice teaching through working with younger student musicians.

“It’s a really great program, because teaching and music education is kind of the way music is spread throughout the world," explained violinist Raunak Kumar, originally from Atlanta.

For this concert, the CMI Teaching Artist Fellows were also joined by Teaching Artists from Opera San Antonio's summer program for a concert of rarely performed vocal music.

The show took place in the picturesque setting of San Francesco di Paola church. Enjoy the performance by using the audio player at the top of this page.

PROGRAM:



Ottorino Respighi — Il Tramonto

Samuel Barber — Dover Beach

Ludwig van Beethoven — An die ferne Geliebte

Dominick Argento — Six Elizabethan Songs