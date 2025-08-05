Listen to silver medalist at the 2025 Cliburn, Vitaly Starikov

Pianist Vitaly Starikov says of being a part of the Cliburn – or any competition for that matter – that when he’s onstage, he’s having fun. He even forgets about being in a “competition,” and is just playing a concert for the audience... which in this case includes some very skilled judges! But of course, a fantastic crowd at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

In this program, we'll listen to performances from Vitaly Starikov's preliminary, quarter-final, and semifinal rounds at the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Starikov was awarded the silver medal at this year's Cliburn.

Starikov will also be appearing in Texas again this fall. Catch him in concert at the Fredericksburg Music Club the afternoon of Sunday, September 21.

PROGRAM:



Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in f-sharp minor, BWV 910

Gabriela Montero: Rachtime

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat, "Sophie und Constanze"

Franz Liszt: "Les jeux d'eaux à la Villa d'Este" from Années de pèlerinage

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes

Franz Schubert-Franz Liszt: "Du bist die Ruh"

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major

BONUS: Video from Vitaly Starikov's Semifinal Concerto Round