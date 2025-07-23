Hear the Isidore Quartet's fresh take on both Mozart and modern music

The Isidore String Quartet were formed in 2019 with an idea to revisit, rediscover, and reinvigorate the repertory. The quartet says they approach “the established as if it were brand new, and the new as if it were firmly established.”

Two of those prior established masters appear on this program – Mozart and Beethoven. The other composer, Billy Childs, is here today. Born in 1957, Childs has won several Grammys, and has developed a close relationship with the Isidore String Quartet, who’ve commissioned a new piece from him that will premiere in 2026.

Of the the string quartet that appears on this program, violist Devin Moore says, “he’s able to combine so many elements of classical and jazz that we’ve come to love, yet at the end of the day, it’s his own unique compositional voice.”

This concert was recorded on May 4, 2025 for the San Antonio Chamber Music Society.

PROGRAM:

