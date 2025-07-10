Light, lilting, ethereal: CMI performs Bach and more in concert

The Classical Music Institute continues their adventurous programming on this week’s program with a show recorded on June 10, 2025 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s lilting “Goldberg Variations” form the through-line of the program, and interspersed between the variations are selections from Erik Satie, Arvo Pärt, Philip Glass, Meredith Monk, and Thomas Adès.

As the CMI’s Artistic Director, Francisco Fullana, explained at the show, “The theme of tonight is beauty, something ethereal, something very light.”

You’ll hear the following pieces in the program:



Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations, arranged for strings by Dmitry Sitkovesky

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina

Philip Glass: Movement IV for Two Pianos

Thomas Adès: New Hamphire; Usk

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1

Performers

