These 2025 Cliburn performances helped Aristo Sham win gold

At a press conference following the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, 29-year-old Aristo Sham said during his performances, he simply tries to “be the absolute best version of myself and present that."

"I could not control anything else," Sham explained. "I just focused on my stuff and tried to be the best that I can.”

His best was good enough for the gold medal at this year's Cliburn Competition. Sham received a $100,000 prize, three years of professional management and tour scheduling, plus a live album release.

This week's Performance Saturday features music from Aristo Sham's Preliminary, Quarterfinal and Semifinal Rounds at the Cliburn. Enjoy his amazing artistry using the audio player at the top of this page.

PROGRAM:



Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Busoni): Chaconne in D minor

Gabriela Montero: Rachtime

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29, 'Hammerklavier'

Johann Sebastian Bach: (arr. Rachmaninoff): Suite from Violin Partita in E Major, BWV 1006

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Études-tableaux, op. 39

BONUS: Video from Aristo Sham's Semifinal Concerto Round.