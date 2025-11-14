Olmos delights with musical discoveries

Peak musicianship and beautiful performance settings have been a hallmark of Olmos Ensemble performances for over three decades. Recently, I’ve noticed that there’s another exciting trend, one of discovery.

At their most recent concert on October 26, the group shared pieces by German composers, but not Brahms, Richard Strauss, or any of the old warhorse names. These delightful chamber pieces were all from composers whose Wikipedia entries barely stretch more than a page or two, and yet the music is as charming and delightful as anything more well-known.

The concert also included a brand new piece by San Marcos-based composer Michael Ippolito.

Introducing the new sonata at the concert, cellist Julian Schwarz said, “The craftsmanship of this music is at the highest, highest level.”

Give a listen for yourself by using the audio player at the top of this page, and enjoy a terrific program by Olmos Ensemble, recorded at the Diane Bennack Concert Hall on the campus of the University of the Incarnate Word.

PROGRAM:

