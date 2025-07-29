An award-winning performance from Evren Ozel... plus, the composer behind this year's Cliburn commission

Every four years, up to 30 of the world’s best pianists come to Texas for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The event was first held in 1962, and named in honor of Van Cliburn, winner of the first Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Cliburn lived in Fort Worth, where the competition is held at Bass Performance Hall.

Beginning this week through August 16, we’ll listen together to some of the great early-round performances from this year’s competition featuring the three Finalists, Evren Ozel, Vitaly Starikov, and Aristo Sham. I think you’ll be both astonished at the technique, and moved by the artistry of these three pianists.

This week's program also introduces you to Gabriela Montero, one of the jurors who wrote this year's commissioned piece, "Rachtime."

Use the audio player at the top of this page to enjoy!

PROGRAM:

