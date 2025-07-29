© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

An award-winning performance from Evren Ozel... plus, the composer behind this year's Cliburn commission

By Nathan Cone
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:33 PM CDT
May 30, 2025. Evren Ozel, of the United States, 26, is seen during a recital for the semifinal round of the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas USA. (Photo by Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade/Photo Brandon Wade
Cliburn Foundation
Every four years, up to 30 of the world’s best pianists come to Texas for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The event was first held in 1962, and named in honor of Van Cliburn, winner of the first Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Cliburn lived in Fort Worth, where the competition is held at Bass Performance Hall.

Beginning this week through August 16, we’ll listen together to some of the great early-round performances from this year’s competition featuring the three Finalists, Evren Ozel, Vitaly Starikov, and Aristo Sham. I think you’ll be both astonished at the technique, and moved by the artistry of these three pianists.

This week's program also introduces you to Gabriela Montero, one of the jurors who wrote this year's commissioned piece, "Rachtime."

Use the audio player at the top of this page to enjoy!

PROGRAM:

  • Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 5 in G Major, BWV 829
  • Gabriela Montero: Rachtime
  • Sergei Rachmaninoff: Corelli Variations
  • Robert Schumann: Humoreske, Op. 20
  • Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit
  • Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 32 in C minor
Nathan Cone
