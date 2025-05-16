Hear a gala performance by Junior Tuesday Musical Club alumni

One of San Antonio’s oldest performing arts organizations, the Tuesday Musical Club, was founded in 1901 by Anna Hertzberg. And just over a century ago in 1924, an official Junior Tuesday Musical Club was added, to mentor and showcase young classical music talent.

The students met first at the Hertzberg home where they would perform piano and chamber music, and some even soloed with the San Antonio Symphony.

Some time later, the Junior Tuesday Musical Club moved to the San Pedro Playhouse, before settling in to the classic building many know at 3755 N. St. Mary's St, on the edge of Brackenridge Park.

Today, the Jr. TMC still carries on the tradition of mentorship and performance, and celebrated their history on March 16 at Christ Episcopal Church with a Gala performance featuring alumni stretching back all the way to the 1980s.

You can enjoy audio of all of those great performances using the player button at the top of this story, and see a video excerpt embedded below!

PROGRAM:

