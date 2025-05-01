© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Young vocalists shine for Tuesday Musical Club

By Nathan Cone
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
L to R: Maryn West, from the University of North Texas, second place; Penelope Teague, from Abilene Christian University, first place; and Lisl Wangermann, from the Cleveland Institute of Music, third place.
Henry Amen
/
Tuesday Musical Club
L to R: Maryn West, from the University of North Texas, second place; Penelope Teague, from Abilene Christian University, first place; and Lisl Wangermann, from the Cleveland Institute of Music, third place.

The Tuesday Musical Club has been mentoring young students for a century now. That includes guidance, training, and performance opportunities, like their annual young artist competition. Each year brings a different category, from piano, to solo instruments, to this year's spotlight on vocals.

In this program, you’ll hear seven talented students as they shine on stage, and as they offer a little insight into their performance and background, through interviews with KPAC’s Barry Brake, who hosted this event live on March 15 at the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on the campus of Trinity University.

Tags
Performance Saturday operaTuesday Musical ClubClassical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone