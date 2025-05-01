Young vocalists shine for Tuesday Musical Club

The Tuesday Musical Club has been mentoring young students for a century now. That includes guidance, training, and performance opportunities, like their annual young artist competition. Each year brings a different category, from piano, to solo instruments, to this year's spotlight on vocals.

In this program, you’ll hear seven talented students as they shine on stage, and as they offer a little insight into their performance and background, through interviews with KPAC’s Barry Brake, who hosted this event live on March 15 at the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on the campus of Trinity University.