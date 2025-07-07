The 2025 Music Honors Showcase from San Antonio College
Every spring, San Antonio College hosts its Honors Showcase recital, featuring the top students in the school's music department for the year, both vocal and instrumental. This year's program was held on May 6, 2025 and features both classic and modern composers.
Students featured:
- Esteban Santos, tuba, plays music by Don Haddad
- Guylum Alfaro, guitar, plays music by Fernando Sor
- Karissa Stephenson, mezzo-soprano, sings music by Giuseppe Verdi
- David Escamilla, piano, plays music by Antonin Dvorak
- Fidencio Oviedo III, trombone, plays Eugene Bozza
- Lauren Ortega, soprano, sings music by Gaetano Donizetti
- Gabriel Chavez, tuba, plays Alec Wilder
- Ethan Walkingstick, piano, plays music by Sergei Rachmaninoff