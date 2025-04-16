Here are your 2025 Inspired By KPAC showcase winners

On March 22, 2025, area middle and high school artists, writers and musicians lit up the room with their energy at TPR's annual young talent showcase, Inspired By KPAC. Friends and family of the students attended the juried showcase featuring art, music and writing inspired by the classical music heard on Texas Public Radio’s KPAC 88.3 FM.

Listen to the audio link at the top of this page to hear the program, or check out the embedded SoundCloud files below for individual performers. The art entries are featured in the photo carousel at the top of the page, and to read all the Written Word entries, click this link.

See a Facebook photo gallery from the event at this link.

The First Place winners in each category were:

SOLO MUSICIAN

Gabriel Lim, BASIS Shavano

ENSEMBLE MUSICIANS

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Reagan HS

VISUAL ART

Lydia Ireland, Folks Middle School

WRITTEN WORD

Shaumprovo Debnath, Keystone School

The final round was adjudicated by Deborah Martin, San Antonio Express-News arts writer, Adrianna Flores, VP of Alamo Music Center, and Alfie de la Garza, Sound Crane Audio.

The First Place winners in each category were awarded a $1,000 cash prize, funded by Dr. Lindsay Irvin and Dr. Lennie Irvin.

Second and Third Place winners in the Solo Musician category were Nicolas Querubin and Lucy Hartzler. Second and Third Place winners in the Visual Art category were Sienna Gonzales and Athena Barbosa. Second and Third Place winners in the Written Word category were Grant Kels and Ricky Rodriguez, and Second and Third Place winners in the ensemble category were Emma Mathis & Damien Rodriguez from East Central High School, and the string quintet from Reagan HS.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Inspired By KPAC 2025 was made possible by Camerata San Antonio and the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture.