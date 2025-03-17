Poetry from classical music; here are the 2025 Inspired By KPAC Written Word entries
Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and in the Written Word category of "Inspired By KPAC," these three entries demonstrate how the sounds on KPAC 88.3 FM can inspire creativity in other art forms beyond music.
The winners in the Written Word category will be announced at a live event on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend, at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater. Details are online at this link.
Below are this year’s Finalists:
- Shaumprovo Debnath, Keystone School
- Grant Kels, St. Anthony Catholic High School
- Maria Rodriguez, Clark High School
*****
The Field
By Shaumprovo Debnath
After “Concierto de Aranjuez II. Adagio” by Joaquín Rodrigo
The wind sweeps gently over
A field of dried wheat
Whispering between each blade,
Softly calling the storm
The field hears the call
And sighs of relief.
With each sway they look up
And look lastingly at the sun
It was a long goodbye:
They have known each other
For many long months;
But the grain had grown tired.
As the clouds roll in,
The grain shifts its gaze
And watches expectantly
For salvation.
Suddenly a shade engulfs
Each thirsty kernel
And shelters them from
The ravaging sun
Now the rain falls
And drops eagerly fly
Down to the roots
And comfort the field.
*****
Network
by Grant Kels
Inspired by music of the Classical Period
As social media cleaves
I hear the poetry
Of disparate players in dialogue.
My fingers clumsily
Strumming to replicate
The sounds of the masters.
Old media playing old media.
How is a conversation among generations
Not social?
*****
Perfect Pitch
by Ricky Rodriguez
Inspired by music of the Classical Period
Perfect pitch is a double-edged sword.
A blessing & a curse.
I can identify any note,
And virtually any chord.
Play me a song.
I can tell you any note in the melody,
Recognize it just by hearing it,
As I listen to your song.
When my teacher tells me to guess the note,
I'm almost always first to think of it.
I can think of it much faster than you could say "B Flat."
But no power comes without a curse.
And this curse is extreme.
I wish I could listen to music from KPAC,
Or anywhere for that matter,
Movies, band, piano lessons, video games,
Any instrument, any genre, any composer,
And not have the note names
Come up in my mind,
Even in the silent regions of my thought.
It doesn't overpower the memories
That the song gives me,
But I don't want them there.
They're not that necessary to the memory.
And I can't turn it off
As easily as you and I can turn off a light switch.
And then, I have to consider,
Is perfect pitch really that useful?
How will it help me outside of the music world?
Does anyone else really care?
At least I am able to brag about this talent.
Somehow, only one in every 10,000 people who walk this earth
Carry this burden.
So I am special,
At least to some extent.
So, is perfect pitch a blessing or a curse?
You answer this question yourself.