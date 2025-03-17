Poetry from classical music; here are the 2025 Inspired By KPAC Written Word entries

Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and in the Written Word category of "Inspired By KPAC," these three entries demonstrate how the sounds on KPAC 88.3 FM can inspire creativity in other art forms beyond music.

The winners in the Written Word category will be announced at a live event on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend, at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater. Details are online at this link.

Below are this year’s Finalists:

Shaumprovo Debnath, Keystone School

Grant Kels, St. Anthony Catholic High School

Maria Rodriguez, Clark High School

*****

The Field

By Shaumprovo Debnath

After “Concierto de Aranjuez II. Adagio” by Joaquín Rodrigo

The wind sweeps gently over

A field of dried wheat

Whispering between each blade,

Softly calling the storm

The field hears the call

And sighs of relief.

With each sway they look up

And look lastingly at the sun

It was a long goodbye:

They have known each other

For many long months;

But the grain had grown tired.

As the clouds roll in,

The grain shifts its gaze

And watches expectantly

For salvation.

Suddenly a shade engulfs

Each thirsty kernel

And shelters them from

The ravaging sun

Now the rain falls

And drops eagerly fly

Down to the roots

And comfort the field.

*****

Network

by Grant Kels

Inspired by music of the Classical Period

As social media cleaves

I hear the poetry

Of disparate players in dialogue.

My fingers clumsily

Strumming to replicate

The sounds of the masters.

Old media playing old media.

How is a conversation among generations

Not social?

*****

Perfect Pitch

by Ricky Rodriguez

Inspired by music of the Classical Period

Perfect pitch is a double-edged sword.

A blessing & a curse.

I can identify any note,

And virtually any chord.

Play me a song.

I can tell you any note in the melody,

Recognize it just by hearing it,

As I listen to your song.

When my teacher tells me to guess the note,

I'm almost always first to think of it.

I can think of it much faster than you could say "B Flat."

But no power comes without a curse.

And this curse is extreme.

I wish I could listen to music from KPAC,

Or anywhere for that matter,

Movies, band, piano lessons, video games,

Any instrument, any genre, any composer,

And not have the note names

Come up in my mind,

Even in the silent regions of my thought.

It doesn't overpower the memories

That the song gives me,

But I don't want them there.

They're not that necessary to the memory.

And I can't turn it off

As easily as you and I can turn off a light switch.

And then, I have to consider,

Is perfect pitch really that useful?

How will it help me outside of the music world?

Does anyone else really care?

At least I am able to brag about this talent.

Somehow, only one in every 10,000 people who walk this earth

Carry this burden.

So I am special,

At least to some extent.

So, is perfect pitch a blessing or a curse?

You answer this question yourself.