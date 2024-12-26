Ladino melodies, folk, and holiday music from around the world

Here in South Texas, you might be forgiven if you were to confuse "Ladino" with "Latino." But one letter makes a world of cultural difference. The roots of the Ladino language go back to old Spain, and the language incorporates elements of Hebrew, Arabic, Turkish and other Middle-Eastern languages.

This concert from Musical Bridges Around the World features Ladino singer-songwrwiter Lily Henley, whose program at San Fernando Cathedral earlier this month included her own folk-like melodies and Sephardic Jewish ballads, as well as melodies for Christmas and Hanukkah, plus Celtic, classical, and American music influences.

Recorded on December 8, the program features Henley joined by Jordan Tice and Ethan Jodziewicz.

PROGRAM:

