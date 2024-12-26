Ladino melodies, folk, and holiday music from around the world
Here in South Texas, you might be forgiven if you were to confuse "Ladino" with "Latino." But one letter makes a world of cultural difference. The roots of the Ladino language go back to old Spain, and the language incorporates elements of Hebrew, Arabic, Turkish and other Middle-Eastern languages.
This concert from Musical Bridges Around the World features Ladino singer-songwrwiter Lily Henley, whose program at San Fernando Cathedral earlier this month included her own folk-like melodies and Sephardic Jewish ballads, as well as melodies for Christmas and Hanukkah, plus Celtic, classical, and American music influences.
Recorded on December 8, the program features Henley joined by Jordan Tice and Ethan Jodziewicz.
PROGRAM:
- Noel Nouvelet: French, Traditional
- Le Neri v’Ori/Dak il Tas: Hebrew/Ladino Traditional
- Alta Alta Va La Luna (High High Rises the Moon): Ladino Lyrics Adapted by Lily Henley, Music by Lily Henley
- Fine Times at Our House: U.S. Traditional
- Walk Beside Me: By Darrell Scott and Tim O’Brien
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007: V. Minuets I & II: Johann Sebastian Bach
- Oras Dezaoradas (The Timeless Clock): Ladino song
- Maoz Tsur (Rock of Ages): Hebrew Traditional
- Si Veriyash a la Rana: Ladino and Turkish, Traditional
- Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night): French Lyrics by Placide Chappeau, English Lyrics by John Sullivan Dwight, Music by Adolphe Adam